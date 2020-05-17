Callejon receives big offer from Valencia

Jose Callejon could be on his way back to Spain with an offer from Valencia on the table.

The Napoli winger, now 33, is yet to renew his Napoli contract, which is set to expire this summer.

Now La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Valencia are looking to take advantage of his situation and have put forward an attractive offer to the Spaniard.

Los Che have reportedly offered Callejon a two-year contract that would see him earn €3.5 million a year.

Sevilla are also interested, but Valencia are the only club to have made an approach.