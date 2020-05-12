Cannavaro: I Used to Trick Zlatan at Juventus

Fabio Cannavaro has said that he used to play pranks on Zlatan Ibrahimovic when they were teammates at Juventus in the mid-2000s.

The former Italy defender is fond of the Swede’s sense of humour but he also remembers how raw the striker was when he arrived in Turin in 2004 from Dutch giants Ajax and that having a coach like Fabio Capello was important for his growth.

“He and I always fooled around, I used to take the p**s out of him from morning to evening,” Cannavaro said in an Instagram live chat.

“Zlatan makes us laugh, he is very funny. We see that when he was young he suffered, then he became a leader, an extraordinary player.

“When he came to Juventus he respected Capello a lot and he needed a coach like that.

“At the beginning he never caught me, I went under his legs and told him that if he wanted to have fun with the ball, he could do it by shooting at the end of the match.”