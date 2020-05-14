Chelsea and Juventus open talks for Jorginho-Pjanic swap

Juventus and Chelsea are discussing a potential swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic and Jorginho.

Bianconeri coach Maurizio Sarri is keen to work with the Italy international again, having built his Napoli and Chelsea sides around the midfielder.

It had been reported that Pjanic was set to join Barcelona this summer but, according to the Guardian, Arthur Melo’s reluctance to head to Turin as part of an exchange has seen La Vecchia Signora step up their talks with the Premier League side.

Despite being under contract at Juventus until 2023, it is looking increasingly likely that the Bosnian could depart this summer.

As well as Barcelona and Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain are another side interested in the 30-year-old’s services and Leonardo is keeping a close eye on his situation.

Jorginho was signed by the Londoners during Sarri’s spell in charge, but his best contribution in the Premier League has come since Frank Lampard succeeded the now-Juve boss.