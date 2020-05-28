Coppa Italia to be concluded before Serie A kickoff

With Serie A given the green light to resume from Saturday 20 June, plans are in place to complete the Coppa Italia prior to a return to league action.

In a videoconference involving the FIGC and Lega Serie A on Thursday evening, Italian Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora confirmed that Serie A would return on 20 June. It sees a return to action in the Italian top flight for the first time since 9 March, following the postponement of all fixtures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Spadafora also announced that the Coppa Italia would be concluded before Serie A began, with the second leg of the Semi-Finals played on 13 June and the Final to be staged on 17 June.

The schedule of fixtures for both Serie A and the Coppa Italia is set to be confirmed on Friday 29 May, as Juventus prepare to host AC Milan and Inter travel to Napoli in the second legs of their respective Semi-Finals.

A Fabian Ruiz goal gave Napoli a slender advantage over the Nerazzurri in the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on 12 February, whilst Milan and Juventus played out a 1-1 draw in the same stadium the following day.