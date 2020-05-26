Delio Rossi: Cavani is the perfect partner for Lukaku at Inter

Delio Rossi believes that Edinson Cavani is the perfect man to accompany Romelu Lukaku to lead Inter’s attack under Antonio Conte.

Cavani is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires this coming summer and Inter, as well as Atletico Madrid, have been linked with a move for his services.

“Physically he’s the strongest player I’ve ever coached,” said Delio Rossi.

“After one game he could play another.

“He’s generous, intelligent and I think he’d do well with Lukaku. He’s a player who can adapt to anyone.”

The Bundesliga has already returned to action after the COVID-19 enforced break and with Serie A looking to follow suit, Rossi is supportive of the plans to resume the 2019/20 season.

“Everything else is reopening, so it’s right that football does too – especially Serie A,” he said.

“It’s not just a sport, but an industry too.

“On a sporting level, we’ll see a different game to the one we know.”