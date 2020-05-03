Figo: Mancini humiliated me at Inter

Former Inter winger Luis Figo revealed that although his relationship with coach Roberto Mancini started well, the Portuguese star was left humiliated by some of the Italian’s methods.

The 47-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2005 after signing from Real Madrid on a free transfer, featuring in 92 games over his first two seasons.

However things changed drastically in Figo’s third season, as he featured in just 21 matches, and he admits he felt humiliated by how Mancini treated him.

“When you play everyone is great, when you don’t everyone is awful,” Figo told Fabio Cannavaro during an Instagram Live video.

“I had a great experience at Inter at the beginning, then everything went poorly with him [Mancini]. There was a poor understanding at a human level. He’s one of the people that humiliated me in my career.

“I suffered at Inter. I wasn’t 20, but at 34-35 there were situations that I shouldn’t have gone through. It wasn’t a question of playing or not playing, but when you are 34 you know what you have to offer.

“However, warming up for 85 minutes to then play three minutes and see if you can offer something isn’t normal. There needs to a bit of respect and courtesy. You have to be a professional and accept it, but your relationship isn’t the same after that.

“If you talk to a player he’ll understand.”