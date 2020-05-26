Fiorentina planning defensive overhaul

Fiorentina are planning an overhaul of their defence in the summer, with the likes of Nikola Milenkovic and German Pezzella likely to be sold and Daniele Rugani, Marash Kumbulla, and Andrea Cistana are expected to replace them.

Despite being the captain of the Viola, the Argentine’s form has been erratic throughout 2019/20, and the 22-year-old Serbian centre-back has attracted the interest of rival clubs in the past.

La Nazione reports that Rugani, Kumbulla, and Cistana are the defenders that Fiorentina intend to acquire for the 2020/21 season and the sales of Milenkovic and Pezzella will be used to raise funds for the new purchases.

Rugani is 25 years old and he has often been a reserve at Juventus since joining them from Empoli in 2015 so a move to Florence could allow him to establish himself as a regular starter in another Serie A team.

The 20-year-old Kumbulla has been a revelation in the Hellas Verona defence while Cistana has been one of the bright spots for Brescia in what has been a dreadful return to Italy’s top flight for the Rondinelle.