Gasperini to continue Atalanta dream despite Napoli and Juventus links

Atalanta and Gian Piero Gasperini are expected to continue their relationship past this season despite interest from Napoli and Juventus.

La Dea and the 62-year-old have enjoyed great success since the tactician took over in 2016, qualifying for Europe in three consecutive seasons – the latest of which saw the club make its first appearance in the Champions League.

Although the current season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, Atalanta were enjoying yet another sparkling campaign, sitting three points up on Roma for third to go along with a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It’s no surprise then that Napoli contacted Gasperini last May according to Tuttomercatoweb to see whether the coach would be willing to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who’s relationship with President Aurelio De Laurentiis had already been compromised.

Although Gasperini was seen as a perfect fit for the Azzurri, Ancelotti continued on, only to be replaced by Gennaro Gattuso during the season.

As a result Napoli’s interest has cooled, leaving Juventus as the only possible landing spot should Maurizio Sarri’s time in Turin end after one season.

With that unlikely at the current time, all signs point to Gasperini and Atalanta continuing their dream past this season.