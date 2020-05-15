Gravina: Issue over quarantining must be resolved, playoff still possible

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina revealed the medical protocol currently in place is being looked at as the issue over a positive test and quarantining have slowed down talk of a Serie A return.

As it stands several clubs including AC Milan, Inter, Napoli and Roma will not resume group training on Monday as they are against the current medical protocol that is in place.

The issues stem from an automatic 15-day quarantine for the entire squad and staff if there is a positive coronavirus test, doctors being held legally liable if someone contracts the virus, and clubs not having the facilities available to accommodate all of their players and staff in one location.

Torino, Hellas Verona, Brescia, Genoa and Sampdoria are also against resuming group training, and as a result Gravina admits talks are underway regarding changes.

“What is worrisome, and we’ve brought this up with Minister [Vincenzo] Spadafora and were warmly received and taken into consideration, is the topic of an athlete testing positive which would result in the entire team being put into quarantine,” he told Rai 2.

“It’s a problem we are facing with determination, prudence but also with attention in order to prevent a tense relationship from escalating and stopping the restart of the season.

“Another topic being discussed is the team doctors being held responsible, but I think that the INAIL [National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work] has cleared that up with a press release that they will only be held liable if there is a cover up or gross negligence.”

This could delay the resumption of the league as a result, with Gravina stating a playoff remains possible.

“The idea of a playoff hasn’t been abandoned,” he added. “We have to be prepared for that.

“At this time it’s possible given the plan put in place by the Lega Serie A, who have a calendar packed with matches set to resume on June 13.

“We must be ready, and we will put things in place should a different method to finish the season be needed.”