Heavy debts may force Roma to sell star duo

Having posted debts in excess of €270 million, Roma are facing the prospect of being forced to offload midfielders Nicolo Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini in order to balance the books.

The Giallorossi had been hopeful of concluding a takeover that would see Dan Friedkin complete a purchase of the club, but negotiations have been delayed since the turn of the year. Coupled with a loss of revenue due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, debts have increase by €60m since May 2019.

Il Tempo suggest that this could have severe consequences for Roma’s plans in the transfer market, with star pair Zaniolo and Pellegrini potentially sacrificed to bring some much-needed funds in.

Attacking midfielder Zaniolo, currently working his way back from an ACL rupture suffered in January, has attracted interest from the likes of Juventus and Liverpool. However, the former may look to exchange Federico Bernardeschi as a means of bringing the overall cost down.

Pellegrini, meanwhile, has a €30m release clause in his contract, leaving the Lupi at the mercy of any clubs that may trigger that figure. French champions Paris Saint-Germain have shown an interest in the home-grown midfielder and are thought to be ready to make an approach.

Both players are keen to remain at the Stadio Olimpico however, and sporting director Gianluca Petrachi will work to retain at least one of the pair of Italian internationals.