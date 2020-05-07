Higuain not looking for River Plate return this summer

Jorge Higuain, father of Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain, doesn’t see his son leaving Serie A when the transfer window opens despite rumours linking the striker with a move to River Plate.

Higuain, who spent all of the 2018/19 season on loan with AC Milan and Chelsea, has only scored five goals in 23 Serie A appearances for the Bianconeri this term and recent reports have suggested the club would like to move the 32-year-old on permanently.

“This is not the right time,” the player’s father said during an interview with TNT Sports.

“Gonzalo still has a one and a half year contract with Juventus and will respect it.”

“I don’t like talking about this situation because it is a fantasy.”

Jorge also added that it’s not the right time in his son’s career for a return to their native Argentina.

“The European market is very different to the market in Argentina,” he added.

“A player like Gonzalo cannot go back to the River now.”