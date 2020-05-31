Icardi completes Paris Saint-Germain move

Mauro Icardi has completed a permanent move from Inter to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentinian forward had been on loan at the Parc des Princes for the 2019/20 season, but the Ligue 1 champions were happy to extend his stay and offer him a long-term deal.

PSG confirmed the transfer on Sunday afternoon, writing: “Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal, following the striker’s loan from Inter Milan during the 2019-2020 season”.

Mauro Icardi signs Paris Saint-Germain contract until 30 June 2024 Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce the signing of Mauro Icardi on a permanent deal, following the striker’s loan from Inter Milan during the 2019-2020 season.https://t.co/fynMzu5Uw6 pic.twitter.com/3M48PSsXHh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 31, 2020

“The 27-year-old Argentina international, has signed a four-year deal with the capital club until June 30, 2024.

“Sixteenth Argentinian to play for the club, the Rosario-born player made 31 appearances for the Rouge et Bleu in 2019/20, scoring 20 goals and providing four assists.: