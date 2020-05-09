IFAB to temporarily allow five substitutions

FIFA’s proposal to temporarily allow five substitutions per match has been approved by IFAB.

The decision by the International Football Association Board to temporarily alter the laws of the game is one aimed at helping football resume around the world, as leagues look to get things back on track after being halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result FIFA proposed that rules be altered in order to allow a maximum of five substitutions be made per match. However, all five of those changes will have to be made during three stoppages in order to avoid slowing down the action too much.

The change comes into effect immediately, with each competition able to decide whether to implement the new rule. IFAB and FIFA will have further talks to see whether the temporary change should be carried into 2021.

“Each team will be permitted to use a maximum of five substitutes,” read a statement by IFAB.

“To reduce disruption to the match, each team will have a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the game; substitutions may also be made at half-time.

“If both teams make a substitution at the same time, this will count as one of the three opportunities for each team.

“Unused substitutions and opportunities are carried forward into extra time.

“Where competition rules allow an additional substitution in extra time, teams will each have one additional substitution opportunity; substitutions may also be made before the start of extra time and at half-time in extra time.”