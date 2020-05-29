Inter and Paris Saint-Germain agree terms on Icardi deal

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter have finally agreed on a transfer that will see Mauro Icardi move to the French side on a permanent deal.

The Ligue 1 side signed the Argentine on loan from the Nerazzurri last summer with an option to make the move permanent for €70 million.

However Inter agreed to reduce the fee in light of the coronavirus pandemic, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting Icardi will join PSG for €50m plus a further €5m in easy to reach bonuses and €3m that will be more challenging to hit.

The Argentine himself has put pen to paper on a deal that will pay him €10m a season for the next four years.

It’s believed the deal will be ratified on Saturday, marking Inter’s first piece of big business for the 2020/21 campaign.

So far this season Icardi has netted 20 goals in 31 appearances for PSG, who were crowned Ligue 1 champions for the fourth consecutive season after the campaign was ended prematurely.