Inter end interest in Manchester United flop and pave way for Roma

Inter have decided against turning Alexis Sanchez’s loan from Manchester United into a permanent deal, allowing Roma to lead the way for the forward.

The Chile international has struggled for fitness during his season-long stint at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza this term and Inter are ready to seek alternative options in the next transfer window.

Having underwhelmed since a high profile switch from Arsenal to Manchester United in January 2018, La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that the Premier League club are willing to send Sanchez out again, with Roma showing the greatest interest.

The Giallorossi had been linked with the former Barcelona forward last summer before being pipped to him by Inter, and Paulo Fonseca’s side are keen to bolster their attacking options.

Inter are believed to have long decided against any future deal for the 31-year-old as he has struggled to just nine Serie A appearances and a single goal.