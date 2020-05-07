Inter make Werner top target should Lautaro leave for Barcelona

Inter have made Timo Werner their top target should Lautaro Martinez be sold to Barcelona at the end of the season.

The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentine, though so far the two parties have been unable to reach an agreement on the details of the transfer.

Lautaro has a €111 million release clause inserted in his contract, but La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Inter would settle for a deal of €90m and one of Nelson Semedo, Junior Firpo or Jean-Clair Todibo.

However, the Catalan’s recent offer was only €80m – a fee deemed too low by the Nerazzurri – though that hasn’t stopped the Italian side from looking at potential replacements.

Topping the list is Werner, who has a release clause of €60m. Bild reports Chelsea and Manchester United have joined the mix to land his signature, though it’s believed the 24-year-old would rather join Liverpool instead.

Inter are confident they can make a strong push to land the striker, though talks likely won’t take off until Lautaro’s future is decided – with the Nerazzurri and Barcelona expected to continue negotiations until the end of May.