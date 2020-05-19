Inter midfielder linked with Sevilla and Valencia switch

Matias Vecino could leave Inter at the end of the season and Spanish clubs Valencia and Sevilla have reportedly emerged as clubs interested in his services.

The 28-year-old Uruguayan international was close to a switch to Everton in January, though it looks as though he could still leave the Nerazzurri in the near future.

According to FcInterNews.it, Vecino’s future remains uncertain at Inter and Valencia already have a good rapport with his agent Alessandro Lucci, who is also the agent of Los Che right-back Alessandro Florenzi.

The Uruguayan midfielder is also of interest to Sevilla where their sporting director Monchi, who returned from a spell at Serie A side Roma, is contemplating a transfer for him.

Inter signed Vecino from Fiorentina in the summer of 2017 for €24 million. He has scored two goals and provided one assist in 18 Serie A matches so far this season.