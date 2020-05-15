Inter reportedly agree terms with Napoli striker

Dries Mertens’ time at Napoli looks set to come to a close at the end of the season with reports indicating the Belgian has agreed terms with Inter.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, with the Nerazzurri and Chelsea both in the running to secure his services.

Corriere dello Sport reports Inter have won the race for Mertens’ signature, with the two parties agreeing on a deal worth €5 million a season to go along with €4m signing bonus.

It’s believed the Belgian’s signing is not tied to the future of Lautaro Martinez, who continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona.

Mertens joined Napoli from PSV Eindhoven for €9.6m back in 2013. Since then he’s netted 121 goals in 309 appearances for the Azzurri.