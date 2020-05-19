Inter shift their focus to Paris Saint-Germain striker

Inter have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani after losing out on Dries Mertens.

The Nerazzurri were heavily linked with a move for the Belgian, but it now looks as though he is ready to extend his stay with Napoli.

As a result Inter have quickly turned their attention to Cavani according to Sky Sport Italia, though talks between the two parties have been ongoing for quite some time.

The Uruguayan is out of contract at the end of the season, and with Antonio Conte reportedly a big fan, the two sides are back in talks to try and reach an agreement.

Cavani turned 33 in February and has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in the past, but he has ample Serie A experience having played for Palermo and Napoli.

So far this season the Uruguayan has netted seven goals to go along with three assists in 22 matches in all competitions for PSG.