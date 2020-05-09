Inter tests come back negative as training resumes

Inter have announced that all their players have tested negative for coronavirus as the Nerazzurri returned to training on Friday.

The return comes after two months away from Appiano Gentile, though players have maintained their fitness through a program directed by coach Antonio Conte.

“FC Internazionale Milano announce that all the medical tests that the first team was subjected to were negative,” read an official statement. “Optional individual training will resume from today.

“The club maintains the utmost attention on the protocol for the health of the players and all the members of the club, in compliance with the government’s guidelines and the protection of public health.”

Sky Sport Italia reports the first group to take the field included Samir Handanovic, Antonio Candreva, Ashley Young, Daniele Padelli, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Daniele D’Ambrosio, Christian Eriksen, Sebastiano Esposito and Matias Vecino.

They were followed by a group featuring Stefano Sensi, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Filip Stankovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Stefan de Vrij, Victor Moses and Tommaso Berni.

A third and final group included Andrea Ranocchia, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku, Milan Skriniar, Kwadwo Asamoah, Borja Valero, Alexis Sanches and Diego Godin.