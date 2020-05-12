Juventus and Liverpool ready to battle for Lyon star

Lyon are ready to offload Houssem Aouar at the end of the season, and it appears Liverpool and Juventus are both in the mix to land the 21-year-old.

The French club will not feature in the Champions League or Europa League next season, and as a result they are ready to offload some of their stars to make up for the financial shortfall.

One of the names attracting the most interest is Aouar, as the midfielder is viewed as one of the most talented youngsters in Europe.

L’Equipe reports Lyon have placed a €50 million price tag on the 21-year-old, with the likes of Liverpool and Juventus both heavily linked with a move.

Clubs may curtail their spending at the end of the season due to the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but the relatively low fee for one of Europe’s top young players may be too hard to pass on.

So far this season Aouar has notched nine goals and seven assists in all competitions for Lyon.