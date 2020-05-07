Juventus announce Dybala no longer has coronavirus

Paulo Dybala has fully recovered from coronavirus after Juventus and the player himself confirmed his latest test came back negative.

The Argentine was the third Bianconeri player to test positive back in March following Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

Both those players were given a clear bill of health on April 15, but things have been more problematic for Dybala as recent tests still came back positive.

That all changed on Wednesday however, as Juventus released a statement confirming the Argentine underwent a double swab test recently and both came back negative.

Dybala confirmed the news himself via his Instagram account, posting a picture with his arms spread wide while standing outside under the sun.

“My face says it all, I’m finally cured from COVID-19!,” he wrote.

Dybala’s return to full health means that he will soon be allowed to return to training after spending the last 45 days in self-isolation with his girlfriend Oriana.