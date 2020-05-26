Juventus boss keen to reunite with Chelsea midfielder

Maurizio Sarri wants Juventus to purchase Italy international Jorginho from Chelsea as a replacement for Miralem Pjanic, who is expected to be sold in the summer.

Sarri and Jorginho worked together at both Napoli and the Blues while the Bosnian international looks set to leave at the end of the 2019/20 season after four seasons with the Bianconeri.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea want €35 million for Jorginho or a straight swap with Pjanic but Juventus do not want to sell the 30-year-old for less than €50-60m.

La Vecchia Signora have been interested in acquiring Brazilian midfielder Arthur from Barcelona and although his mother declared on Twitter that he would not be moving as yet, it might be a ploy to detract media attention from the transfer.

Although the negotiations are taking place for Arthur, Jorginho is still under consideration and Sarri would be pleased with reuniting with one of his former pupils.