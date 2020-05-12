Juventus midfielder agrees to terms with Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic’s time at Juventus could come to an end during the next transfer window as reports indicate he has already agreed to terms with Barcelona over a move.

The Bosnian international is one of the Blaugrana’s top transfer targets alongside Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, and talks for the pair have been ongoing for weeks.

Mundo Deportivo reports that a move for Pjanic is one step closer to completion, as it’s believed he’s agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Barcelona.

The big stumbling block at this point is a deal between the two clubs, with Juventus wanting €70 million for the 30-year-old.

Barcelona are willing to offer one of Ivan Rakitic or Arturo Vidal in exchange in order to lower the fee to €60m, though so far the Bianconeri have made it clear they’re only interested in Arthur.

As a result talks remain ongoing between the two parties, with Pjanic reportedly making it clear he’s ready to leave Turin in order to play at the Camp Nou.

So far this season the 30-year-old has netted three goals in 32 appearance for Juventus.