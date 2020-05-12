Legrottaglie: Chiellini Could Have Avoided Offending Felipe Melo and Balotelli

Nicola Legrottaglie has said that Giorgio Chiellini should not have criticised his former teammates Felipe Melo and Mario Balotelli in his latest autobiography.

The Pescara coach played with Melo and Chiellini at Juventus and although he also had disagreements with the Brazilian, he did not think that the Bianconeri veteran needed to include the negative comments about the midfielder.

“If I was in Giorgio’s position, I would have spoken more generally about the wrong behavior of some players in the locker room, without making it personal,” Legrottaglie told CalcioToday.

“Chiellini underlined some behaviors that annoyed everybody, not only him. Maybe he could have avoided offending them.

Melo, but also Balotelli, know where they went wrong, not putting the group in front ahead of themselves.

However, in life you reap what you sow, even the Brazilian often bothered me. Giorgio expressed himself in his biography, therefore spontaneously.”