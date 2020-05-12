Maldini tells AC Milan target to learn some respect as exit looms

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has advised Ralf Rangick to learn the concepts of respect as the Italian inches closer to an exit.

The German has long been linked with a move to the Rossoneri, where CEO Ivan Gazidis is ready to hand him full power ahead of an overhaul at season’s end.

That leaves Maldini’s future in the air, with reports suggesting the two won’t be able to coexist in the new power structure.

Maldini certainly hasn’ helped matters with his latest comments, as he criticized Rangnick for showing a lack of respect to directors and coach Stefano Pioli by engaging in talks to take over.

“I’ve never spoken to Rangnick, so I don’t understand what he is basing his statements on, especially because I have never been told anything by the owner,” Maldini told ANSA.

“Some consideration, in my opinion, must be made. The German director in fact, speaking of a role with full managerial powers in both the sports and technical areas, invades the areas in which professionals work with regular contracts.

“So, I have some advice for him, before learning Italian he should review the general concepts of respect, as there are colleagues who, despite the many difficulties of the moment, are trying to finish the season in a professional way, putting the good of Milan to their professional pride.”