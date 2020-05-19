Marotta: I worked at clubs like Juventus and Inter thanks to Sampdoria

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta showed his gratitude towards Sampdoria for giving him the chance to develop as a director before working at Juventus and then the Nerazzurri.

The 63-year-old worked at the Blucerchiati from 2002 until 2010, gaining valuable experience as a director before working for the Bianconeri from 2010 to 2018.

“I received plenty of assistance and I gave a lot to Sampdoria,” Marotta told Sampdorianews.net.

“The unknowns were greater at Sampdoria, and after a beautiful Blucerchiato cycle ended, I was able to continue on the managerial path, arriving at big clubs like Juventus and Inter.

“It was all possible thanks to Sampdoria, to the Garrone family who always gave me confidence and the possibility to be able to operate at my best.”

The Doriani reached the 2009 Coppa Italia Final, losing to Lazio on penalties, and finished in the Champions League spots at the end of the 2009/10 Serie A campaign when Marotta was at the Ligurian club.