Mertens set for Inter snub in favour of shock Napoli stay, could be made honorary citizen

Napoli striker Driens Mertens looks set to snub Inter in favour of a new contract with the Azzurri, with the city ready to celebrate the news by making him an honorary citizen.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to the Nerazzurri and Chelsea in recent months as he was set to be out of contract at the end of the season, but reports out of Italy suggest things have changed drastically over the past few days.

Sport Mediaset reports Mertens has agreed to sign a new deal with Napoli that will pay him €4 million a season plus €500,000 in bonuses.

The deal will run until June 2022 and see the Belgian pocket a €2.5m signing on bonus.

It’s believed Mertens’ love for Napoli was one of the big reasons behind his decision to stay, and Partenopei fans have flooded social media with warm messages for the the man they’ve nicknamed Ciro.

That may not be all, as a local politician has called for the Belgian to be a made an honorary citizen of Naples.