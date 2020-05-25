Napoli leave Higuain off all-time Argentine XI

Napoli don’t appear to have mended fences with Gonzalo Higuain after leaving the striker off their all-time greatest XI of Argentine players.

The striker joined the Partenopei from Real Madrid for €40 million, netting 91 goals in 146 appearances in all competitions from 2013 to 2016.

Although Higuain set the record for most goals in a single Serie A season with 36 in 2015/16, his relationship with Napoli and their fans soured after leaving for rivals Juventus in a €90m deal.

That bad blood continues to this day as Napoli posted the top 11 Argentine players to feature for them while celebrating May Revolution Day in Argentina.

¡Con este equipo salimos a ganar en cualquier cancha! ?? ¡Feliz Día de la Patria para todos los argentinos! #25DeMayo #ForzaNapoliSempre ? pic.twitter.com/kUeFckvTNq — Oficial SSC Napoli (@sscnapoliES) May 25, 2020

Higuain was not featured in the squad, with Roberto Sosa linking up with Ezequiel Lavezzi and Diego Maradona in attack.

Napoli’s Argentine Starting XI 4-3-3: Mariano Andujar (2014-2016); Hugo Campagnaro (2009-2013), Federico Fernandez (2011-2014), Roberto Ayala (1995-1998), Mauricio Pineda (2000-2001), Daniel Bertoni (1984-1986), Jose Sosa (2010-2011), Jesus Datolo (2009-2011), Diego Maradona (1984-1991), Roberto Sosa (2004-2008), Ezequiel Lavezzi (2007-2012)