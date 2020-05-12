Napoli to include €100 million release clause in midfielder’s new deal

Napoli and Piotr Zielinski are closing in on a new contract that will keep the midfielder in Campania until 2025, though the deal will include a €100 million release clause.

The Polish international has become a key figure at the Stadio San Paolo, and as a result negotiations over an improved deal have been ongoing for months.

Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno reports the two sides have all but agreed on a deal that will see Zielinski earn €4m a season until 2025.

The midfielder’s entourage were able to secure a sizeable pay increase – double what he currently earns – because Napoli were adamant on including a release clause in the contract that is believed to be worth €100m.

The Azzurri hope that figure will be enough to ward off potential suitors, as the likes of Liverpool and Inter have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old in recent months.

So far this season the midfielder has two goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.