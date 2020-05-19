New medical protocol for Serie A agreed

Serie A clubs have been given the green light to start group training after Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora announced a new medical protocol has been agreed.

The news comes after the government’s scientific committee approved a modified protocol drawn up by the Lega Serie A, association of club medics and players’ association.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the players will not be forced to take part in a training retreat of 15 days to begin with, meaning they will be allowed to return home.

Instead players will be tested more vigorously, with the first test happening three days before group training begins, another the day training resumes and every four days after that to go along with blood tests every 14 days.

In the case of a positive test, the individual will be quarantined while the rest of the group can continue to train with increased testing, though they will not be allowed to have contact with anyone outside of team facilities for 14 days.

Players that continue to train will be tested every 48 hours for two weeks.

This marks a big shift from the previous protocol that was rejected by several clubs which called for entire groups to be quarantined for 15 days in case of a positive test.