Newcastle join pursuit of Napoli defender

Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly has been named as a transfer target for Newcastle United as they look to become a force in the English Premier League.

The club are in the process of being taken over by a Saudi Arabian consortium which is headed up by Amanda Staveley and Koulibaly has become their main transfer target should the deal go through.

According to Sky Sports, the Magpies would be willing to meet the Partenopei’s €91 million asking price to bring Koulibaly to St James’ Park as they look to strengthen their defence.

However, a stumbling block in the deal could be a lack of European football, with the Magpies out of the running to qualify for a Champions League place for next season Koulibaly may turn down the potential move.