No May 18 return to group training for Serie A sides

Serie A clubs will have to wait until after May 18 to return to group training sessions.

Monday was thought to be the date that sides could step up from individual work to small group activities.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the date, due to the protocol – modified by clubs – put forward not yet being accepted by the Italian government.

Now, players will carry on training as they have for the past two weeks while awaiting the green light to work with their teammates again.

The initial protocol suggested was deemed too strict by clubs and considered almost impossible to meet, prompting the request of modifications.