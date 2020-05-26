Papu Gomez: I wanted to die when an Atletico Madrid offer was rejected

Alejandro Papu Gomez hasn’t forgotten the disappointment he felt when he was denied the opportunity to join Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Now captain of Champions League quarter-finalists Atalanta, the No.10 was the subject of interest from Los Rojiblancos during his Catania days.

“I was in Argentina with Simeone and one day we went to lunch,” the playmaker told Smoke Free.

“He told me that when he went back for pre-season he’d try to sign me as backup at Atletico Madrid.

“Catania asked for €10 million, but they offered six [million euros].

“In the end, they didn’t sell me because of €4m and I wanted to die.”

Simeone had coached Gomez with San Lorenzo and again at Catania.