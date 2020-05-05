Paratici confirms new contracts for Juventus stalwarts

Juventus duo Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon are set to land new contract according to Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici.

The duo have become synonymous with the Old Lady, with the two spending the majority of their careers in Turin.

It looks as though that love affair will continue for at least one more season, as Paratici confirmed the pair will be handed new contracts.

“We are close to completing the contract renewals of Buffon and Chiellini,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

Both players were set to become free agents as their deals expire at the end of the season.

The deal will see Buffon reach his 43rd birthday while still wearing the black and white, while 35-year-old Chiellini is expected to play for one more season before becoming part of the Juventus management team.