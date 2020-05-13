Rabiot returns to Juventus after ending ‘strike’

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has returned to Italy, though he found time to hit back at critics via social media.

The 25-year-old decided to ignore the Bianconeri’s unofficial call to return on May 3, instead opting to remain in France until a set date for the resumption of Serie A was in place.

Rabiot and Gonzalo Higuain were the only Juventus players still abroad, though the Argentine had been granted permission in order to stay with his sick mother.

The Frenchman decided to finally end his time away on Wednesday by landing in Turin, but he did so while taking a swipe at his critics.

“When you realise it’s your last day on… strike!” he wrote in an Instagram story.

While Juventus group training will resume on Monday, Rabiot will be absent as he must first complete his mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Sky Sport Italia reports Bianconeri directors will meet with the midfielder before he is allowed back in the group, as the club are less than pleased with his behaviour.