Rakitic wants football to return, but has no plans to leave Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic believes that the return of football will help give people joy amidst the horror of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rakitic is of the opinion that footballers have something of a moral obligation to return to work, much like other members of society have been forced to work throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“The risk that we players run is no bigger than any other worker, I don’t want to be treated differently because I’m a footballer,” Rakitic said in an interview with Sky Sports Germany.

“This must be clear, as is the fact that seeing football restart can be a boost both economically and for the joy that it would convey to people at such a time.”

“My colleagues and I don’t ask for special treatment, we want to do our part.”

The 32-year-old also confirmed that he has no intention of leaving the Catalan club, pouring cold water on Juventus and Inter’s hopes of signing him this summer.

“I still have a year of contract and when I signed my idea was always to respect the agreement,” Rakitic added.

“If it is not possible to stay we will sit and talk to the club about it, but at the moment I’m happy and I have no reason to think about anything else.”