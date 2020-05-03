Ramsey: It was hard to resist the call of Juventus

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey admitted that he found it difficult to turn the Serie A champions down last summer, after joining from Premier League club Arsenal.

The Wales international ended an 11-year stint with the Gunners to make the switch to Italy, having failed to negotiate an extension to his contract in North London.

Ramsey confessed that the stature of Juventus played a decisive role in his decision to depart English football for Maurizio Sarri’s side on a free transfer.

“Juventus are a great club, one of the best in the world,” the 29-year-old told Polish YouTube channel Foot Truck. “I wanted to get out of my comfort zone, and when Juve call you then it is hard to refuse.

“In the Premier League I was more of a box-to-box midfielder, but here in Serie A my role is much more tactical.”

Ramsey has scored four goals in 24 appearances this season for Juventus, as the Bianconeri led Serie A at the point at which all fixtures were suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.