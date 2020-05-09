Rangnick: There have been talks with AC Milan

Red Bull director Ralf Rangnick has confirmed there have been talks with AC Milan regarding their coaching position.

The 61-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Rossoneri in recent months, with owners Elliot Management keen to see him lead proceedings at the San Siro.

“Milan asked me about my availability, I advised Red Bull and there were talks with my agent,” Rangnick told Bild regarding a potential move to Italy. “I can’t exclude it completely.

“However at this time the club and the league have other problems to worry about.

“I’m not the type of person that has difficulty in seeing how things can work. I’m certainly interested in the possibility, but it doesn’t have to be a suicide mission.”

Rangnick’s comments suggest Milan could be set for a complete overhaul at the end of the season, with coach Stefano Pioli making way despite signing a two-year contract back in October 2019.