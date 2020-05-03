Roma amongst group of Serie A clubs set to resume training

Roma have announced that their players will resume training next week, capping off a day that saw Sassuolo, Parma and Bologna make a similar announcement earlier in the day.

The region of Lazio announced that they will allow professional sports clubs in the region to resume individual training on May 6, giving Lazio and the Lupi the green light to do so.

Roma made their return to training official via a tweet, stating they will do while following safe distancing guidelines.

#ASRoma would like to thank the Lazio Regione for its sensitivity towards team sports. Next week, Roma players will undergo medical assessments and begin individual training sessions – observing safe distancing guidelines – at the Trigoria training centre. pic.twitter.com/aE0ue0Pd7Y — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 2, 2020

“Roma would like to thank the Lazio Regione for its sensitivity towards team sports,” read the tweet.

“Next week, Roma players will undergo medical assessments and begin individual training sessions – observing safe distancing guidelines – at the Trigoria training centre.”

Sassuolo became the first club to announce their return to training, with Parma and Bologna following the Neroverdi’s lead.

The same can’t be said for SPAL, who announced they will not be resuming individual work despite being granted permission by the Emilia-Romagna region.

“First-team activity will remain suspended, pending the health protocol and rules on the resumption of sports competitions,” they wrote in a statement.