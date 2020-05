Roma’s poor financial situation has once again been brought to light with the club showing a debt of €278.5 million on their balance sheet.

The club approved the figure at a recent shareholders’ meeting on March 31, an increase of €60m compared to June 30, 2019.

The causes of the increase are the loss in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with the breakdown in talks regarding a sale with Dan Friedkin.

As a result the shareholders have agreed to hold another meeting on June 26.