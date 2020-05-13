Roma goalkeeper suffers wrist fracture in training

Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a minor wrist fracture in training.

The Giallorossi resumed individual training at Trigoria last week, but they’ve already seen another player go down in what has been an injury-riddled campaign.

Sky Sport Italia reports Lopez left training early on Wednesday as he suffered a minor fracture to his left wrist.

The Spaniard is expected to continue fitnesses training, but the injury will force him to skip any drills that involve using his hands.

While surgery won’t be necessary, Lopez is expected to miss the next three to four weeks, meaning he could miss the restart of the campaign.

Nicolo Zaniolo, Amadou Diawara, Davide Zappacosta, Bryan Cristante, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Cengiz Under are just some of the names that have missed extended time for Roma this season.