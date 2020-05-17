Roma lead pack in hunt for AC Milan midfielder

Giacomo Bonaventura is edging closer to the exit at AC Milan, with Roma the favourites to land the Italian midfielder.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the Stadio San Siro this summer and has shown no signs of penning a renewal, paving the way for other clubs in Serie A to battle for his signature.

Former club Atalanta are keen to bring Bonaventura back to Bergamo, whilst Torino have also identified him as a transfer target. However, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Roma are in pole position to land the former Italy international on a free transfer.

The Giallorossi are his preferred option and have pursued him for much of the past season, with the capital club keen to bring in low-cost options after a financially turbulent year.

Bonaventura joined Milan from Atalanta in 2014 and has gone on to score 34 goals in 171 appearances, lifting the Supercoppa Italiana in 2016.