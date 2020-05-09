Scaroni: AC Milan have some infected players on the mend

AC Milan President Paolo Scaroni has revealed there are Rossoneri players with coronavirus, though he stated their health is improving.

Paolo Maldini and son Daniel are the only two known cases of COVID-19 linked with Milan, and while it’s unclear who else has contracted the virus, Scaroni assured they are improving.

“We have some players that are on the mend,” he told WarRoom. “Maldini, both father and son, are now doing well.

“Milanello is open and we’ve started training again while keeping our distance. We’re taking steps towards the restart. We have to get used to living with the virus and this applies to football. It’s not possible to stand still while waiting for the rate of infection to reach zero.

“After all, we can adopt the formula used in Germany, which places those that are ill into quarantine while everyone else continues.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been training with Swedish side Hammarby during the lockdown, and reports suggest he will arrive in Italy on Monday.

“I think Ibrahimovic is ready to get back to playing,” Scaroni added.