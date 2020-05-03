Serie A clubs to start training on Monday, season could be cancelled on Wednesday

Serie A clubs have been given the go ahead to reopen their facilities on Monday, May 4, allowing players to return to train on an individual basis.

Players will be allowed back to their places of work, but social distancing guidelines must be adhered to and they, for now, have to continue working alone.

The government had initially allowed regional bodies to decide on whether or not their professional clubs could reopen, which led to Lazio (Roma and Lazio), Campania (Napoli), Emilia-Romagna (Parma, Sassuolo, Bologna and SPAL) and Sardinia (Cagliari) opting to grant their clubs permission.

But La Repubblica are now reporting that prime minister Giuseppe Conte could follow France and the Netherlands’ lead by ending the 2019/20 season as soon as Wednesday, May 6.

Both Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie seasons have been cut short and Serie A could follow despite all 20 clubs voting to finish the campaign when it’s possible to do so.