Serie A could resume on June 13 with outstanding Week 25 matches

Lega Serie A are considering resuming the season on June 13 with the four outstanding matches from Week 25 before having all 20 clubs play Week 27 matches on June 20.

Atalanta-Sassuolo, Inter-Sampdoria, Hellas Verona-Cagliari and Torino-Parma are the four matches yet to be played, and with all clubs facing a packed fixture list once play resumes, the focus is to have them completed first in order to have all clubs on an equal footing.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports representatives from the Lega Serie A will push forward with that idea during a meeting on Wednesday before presenting the plan to Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora on Thursday.

Once those four matches are played on June 13, all clubs would resume their season on June 20.

Two matchdays would take place per week in order to have the season end by UEFA’s August 2 deadline, thus allowing for the Champions and Europa League to be completed.