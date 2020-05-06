Fiorentina and Roma to battle for AC Milan midfielder

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Paqueta could leave the club at the end of the 2019/20 season with Fiorentina and Roma interested.

The 22-year-old started brightly when he arrived from Brazilian club Flamengo in January 2019, featuring often in the starting line-up under Gennaro Gattuso, but he has struggled this season under Marco Giampaolo and his successor Stefano Pioli.

Sportitalia reports that Fiorentina were interested in acquiring Paqueta early in 2020 and they will try again in the summer while Roma coach Paulo Fonseca wants him in his Giallorossi squad.

AC Milan had some doubts in January but they are looking for a permanent transfer in the summer and the clubs interested are assessing how to meet the requests of the Rossoneri for the Brazilian international.

Paqueta has played 17 Serie A matches so far in the 2019/20 season, collecting five yellow cards, and has provided just one assist.