Serie A set for provisional June 13 return

Lega Serie A have announced the season will provisionally return on June 13 after a medical protocol was agreed.

Changes were made to the medical protocol, with Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora announcing that clubs can resume training on May 18.

As a result the Lega Serie A moved quickly to announce a return date, with the season now set to resume on June 13.

The plan is for matches to be played every three to four days until August 2, with the Coppa Italia scheduled for July and the Champions League and Europa League scheduled for August.

Outstanding games from Week 25 would be played first, followed by everyone playing Week 27 matches.

However, the new medical protocol put in place means that if one player or staff member tests positive for coronavirus, the entire squad will be forced to quarantine for 15 days.

This differs from the Bundesliga protocol, which calls for the player or staff member to be isolated and others tested repeatedly.

Another sticking point revolves around responsibility, as club doctor don’t want to solely liable should someone contract the virus.