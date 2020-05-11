Serie A sides set to resume training on May 18

Italy’s minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora has given the green light for Serie A clubs to resume group training sessions from Monday, May 18.

Footballers returned to individual training on May 4, but now another step is set to be taken.

“The committee’s indications, which are to be considered stringent and binding, will be sent to the FIGC [the Italian football federation] for the necessary adjustments to the protocol so as to allow the safe resumption of team training from May 18,” said a joint statement issued by Spadafora and health minister Roberto Speranza on Monday.

Serie A has been on hold since stopping on March 9, following two weeks of uncertainty after the first games postponed by the coronavirus came on February 23.