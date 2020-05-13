Shevchenko: My dream is to coach AC Milan

Former AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko has revealed that one of his goals is to coach the Rossoneri.

The 43-year-old became a club legend by netting 175 goals in 322 official appearances during two spells from 1999 to 2009.

Shevchenko now finds himself at the helm of the Ukrainian national team, a post he’s held since 2016, but he made it clear he hopes to coach Milan one day.

“My goal will always be that of becoming Milan coach because they are in my heart and the fans love me,” he told Milannews.it

“When I am no longer Ukraine coach, I’d like to do that. We’ll see if and when that can happen, but most of all if the club want to give me that opportunity one day.

“However at this time I am focused on the work I have to do for the national team.”

Shevchenko joined Milan from Dynamo Kiev in 1999 for a-then record fee of $25 million, and he revealed who helped him settle into live in Italy.

“Who helped me when I first arrived? Billy Costacurta, Demetrio Albertini and Massimo Ambrosini, who was my roommate for years,” he added.

“Costacurta would come pick me and take me to Milanello. Then there were [Zvonimir] Boban and Paolo Maldini, who I developed a special relationship with that continues today.”